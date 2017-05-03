Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:12 Open Carry advocates make their case at Arlington city council meeting in April, 2014 1:02 Schlossnagle: TCU challenge is to be best version of TCU 2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26 0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue 1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft 0:42 Brewer High School student stabbed in throat at school cafeteria 1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy