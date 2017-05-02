This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Jeff Banister disappointed with errors and walks Monday night Pause 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26 1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station 0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson 0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light 0:45 Can LSU's Lewis Neal fill hole on Cowboys defensive line? 0:42 West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard works out at APEC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN