Pentagon joins intensifying probe of former Trump aide Flynn

Senior lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee said former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have violated the law when he took payments from groups associated with foreign governments. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during Tuesday’s press briefing that he didn’t know if Flynn broke any laws. The White House