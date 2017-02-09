U.S. officials say Michael Flynn discussed sanctions with Russia before inauguration

0:57 Frogs in The Dance? Might have been 'laughed at or questioned' once, Dixon says Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

0:48 "It's a privilege to vote..."

0:43 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game