Senate Democrats praise appeals court decision, urge Trump to reconsider strategy

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind Pause

0:53 Burglar killed his blue Great Dane, then shelter surprised him with puppy

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

1:09 Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:19 Salsa Limon moved to new home

0:57 Frogs in The Dance? Might have been 'laughed at or questioned' once, Dixon says

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building