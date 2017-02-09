Office of Government Ethics hit with deluge of contacts, crashing its website

0:57 Frogs in The Dance? Might have been 'laughed at or questioned' once, Dixon says Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:32 Jordan Spieth sinks his putt on 18 to win the D&D Invitational

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

0:43 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind