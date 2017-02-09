They made history 57 years ago at a lunch counter. Now, two lawmakers want to honor them.

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind Pause

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

0:53 Burglar killed his blue Great Dane, then shelter surprised him with puppy

0:43 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording