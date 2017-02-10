Trump’s plan to lock up more immigrants could profit privately run detention centers

1:55 Mavs woke up and beat the Jazz, 112-105, in overtime Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game

1:11 Wes Matthews and Dirk Nowitzki talk win over Utah

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth

0:59 Officer decides not to shoot, dog takes suspect down

1:43 Mavericks come from 22 down to knock off Jazz