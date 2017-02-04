What happened to Trump's crusade to lower drug prices?

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

1:43 Hebron outlasts Southlake Carroll, 51-44

1:34 Candlelight vigil for Zuzu Verk

1:46 Mavs roared back into the playoff race

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth

0:46 One hospitalized after being shot in the head in Dallas early Saturday

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch