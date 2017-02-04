Homeland Security won’t keep visa-holders from boarding planes bound to U.S.

1:43 Hebron outlasts Southlake Carroll, 51-44 Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:46 Mavs roared back into the playoff race

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:01 Suspect who refused to drop his gun when ordered shot by police at Irving hotel

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth