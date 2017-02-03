Trump national security aide is out from under the cloud of gun charge

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

0:31 Three-year-old wounded by shot through apartment window

1:40 Texas Rangers truck loaded up and headed for spring training

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:59 Leon Bridges accepts FWCVB Hospitality Award in downtown Fort Worth