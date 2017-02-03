James Robison, Trump’s prayer warrior, wishes president would ‘start tweeting Proverbs’

0:31 Three-year-old wounded by shot through apartment window Pause

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be

0:23 A duck from Lake Arlington is freed from fishing line

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner

2:38 New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country