Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt standing by donor DeVos to head Department of Education

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

1:59 Briar-Reno volunteer firefighters heed the call

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague