White House stands by Trump’s first military raid, despite civilian, U.S. casualties

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:04 Who's driving this vehicle?

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:38 Protesters march on TCU's campus in support of refugees and immigrants