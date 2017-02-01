In call with Australian leader, Trump badgers and brags before cutting it short

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

2:11 Mansfield ISD signing day

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:59 Leon Bridges accepts FWCVB Hospitality Award in downtown Fort Worth

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaineses' Magnolia House

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building