Vatican: Pope Francis is the opposite of Trump

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:49 Aledo signing day

0:48 Lawyers' news conference at DFW Airport

0:15 Explosion in downtown Fort Worth under investigation

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat

1:05 Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson "damn sure" should be in Ring of Honor