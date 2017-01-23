Today in Trump tweets

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants? Pause

0:41 Euless remembers slain officer, reacts to shooting

0:30 Van nearly submerged in flash flooding near Central Market

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story