Half a million marchers showed up in Washington, so now what?

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:58 Crowd marches in Dallas for women's rights

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:24 Police Officer Matt Pearce receives FWPD Medal of Honor

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

1:27 At Denton march: 'All four years, we'll be here'