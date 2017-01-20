Women at Trump’s inauguration are baffled by upcoming Women’s March

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump Pause

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, yes we can

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

0:45 Carlos Gomez said it felt like family when he joined Rangers

7:42 Former Texas Longhorn Ricky Williams questioned by Tyler police

1:12 Adrian Beltre excited to play for Dominican team in WBC