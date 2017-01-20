Michelle Obama and Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day greeting was hilariously awkward

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, yes we can Pause

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States