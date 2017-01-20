People are using their cities’ bridges to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration

1:04 “Texas is the greatest state in America.” Pause

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:24 Police Officer Matt Pearce receives FWPD Medal of Honor

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:34 Iconic taco stand Salsa Limon prepares to move