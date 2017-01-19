Donald Trump’s victory creates ‘electric’ atmosphere at Black Tie and Boots Ball

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

0:40 Rangers coaches Tony Beasley and Steve Buechele run grounder drills Thursday

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump

1:22 Rangers coach Tony Beasley on 'special moment' he learned he beat cancer

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

0:57 Pattonville mom and her girls prep cow for stock show

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story