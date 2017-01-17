‘Sister March’ planned in Fort Worth for day after Donald Trump’s inauguration

Tarrant County women are joining the march.
As plans ramp up for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington — when, on the day after Donald Trump becomes the country’s 45th president, women plan to march to promote women’s rights — sister marches have sprung up in Texas and other states.
One is planned for noon Saturday at the Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth.
“We want the current president-elect to know that we are watching him and them, the whole administration,” said Leah Price Suasnovar of Fort Worth, who helped organize the local march. “This whole election cycle, as a woman, I have felt belittled, insulted and marginalized.
“We are marching for peace and unity,” she said. “But we want them to know our heads are up. We are watching. We are in the game. We need to be represented.”
A number of North Texans are heading to the march in Washington, D.C. Many others are going to Austin for a similar march at the Texas Capitol.
At the same time, recently organized marches in Fort Worth, Dallas and Denton are drawing attention from those who want to join the march locally.
“We have women right here in Fort Worth, who live and work right here, and this is for them,” said Erin Blythe, a Fort Worth teacher who is working with Suasnovar to set up the local march. “Fort Worth needs to see us.
“I don’t know why no one else started this, but it needed to be started,” she said. “I’m not an activist or political, but we are in a different climate now. And we need to be seen in Fort Worth.”
The event begins at noon Saturday at the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 E. Weatherford St.
A few speakers will make brief remarks, and then those gathered will march down Main Street to Ninth Street and then back toward the courthouse down Houston Street, organizers say.
The event could last around 1 1/2 hours.
Local marches
In Dallas, the Women’s March is being expanded to include a rally and “mega” phone bank.
It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.
Participants will walk about 1.7 miles to the CWA Hall, 1408 N. Washington Ave., during the event, which is hosted by state Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas.
There, they will have a rally and begin a phone bank, calling women to ask what their top legislative priorities are and let them know they’ve “got their back,” said Rebecca Acuna, chief of staff for Neave.
Co-hosts of the Dallas event include Planned Parenthood, Moms Demand Action, Battleground Texas, the Dallas AFL-CIO and the Texas Young Democrats.
Fort Worth, Dallas and Denton are hosting sister marches to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.
In Denton, participants will meet at noon on the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square, 110 W Hickory St., for a march.
“Together, we will send a message to our leaders, and the world, that the United States of America stands for values of human decency, equal rights and freedom from discrimination,” the group said on its website.
From 12:30 to 1 p.m., marchers will circle the courthouse.
“This is an inclusive, peaceful gathering to honor and celebrate the dignity and worth of every person,” according to a message posted on Facebook. “The event is FREE, and open to EVERYONE: women and men and children of every color, creed, and identification. Together, we will affirm our collective commitment to promote hope, love, peace, human rights, and justice.”
In Austin, the Women’s March begins at noon in front of the Capitol.
National Women’s March
in Washington, the Women’s March could draw tens of thousands of people from across the country. On the group’s Facebook page, more than 203,000 people have RSVP’d that they are attending.
Organizers note that the march is free and that anyone who supports women’s rights is welcome.
“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us — women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault,” the organizers said in a statement. “We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear.
“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore,” the statement read. “The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”
In Washington, the march begins at 10 a.m. at Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the Capitol.
Guidelines
Suasnovar and Blythe are fine-tuning arrangements for Saturday’s march in Fort Worth.
But they’ve posted a few guidelines on the Women’s March — Fort Worth Facebook page.
Among them:
▪ No alcohol, drugs, weapons or violence.
▪ “We will promote a tone of respect, honesty, transparency, and accountability in our actions.”
▪ “We are non-partisan, and will not use the Women’s March primarily to criticize politicians or political parties.”
▪ No destruction or damage to property.
“We march in solidarity with sister cities across the nation who are marching for women’s rights,” Blythe said.
Anna M. Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Women’s March on Washington
If you are looking for information on any local march, or the one in Washington, D.C., go online to www.womensmarch.com. The page offers information on any march planned for Saturday.
Comments