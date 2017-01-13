Until death do us part? Texas lawmaker proposes controversial plan to preserve marriage

1:57 First F-35 for Japan Pause

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

0:32 Pilot dead after crash in Cooke county

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:40 Clarence and Charean offer predictions for Cowboys-Packers game

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video