Republican states still face big health care costs as Obamacare is unwound

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? Pause

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

1:53 Rangers relievers Tony Barnette, Matt Bush excited to greet fans at first caravan stop in Waco

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

2:42 Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams gear up for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game

1:00 Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heaps praise on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers