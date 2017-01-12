Biden surprised with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:52 Clarence and Charean on Dez's controversial non-catch and Cowboys chance to move forward Pause

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:43 Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:26 Carvana opening car 'vending machine' in North Texas, selling used cars online