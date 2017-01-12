After leak accusations, Clapper attempts to smooth things over with Trump

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? Pause

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

0:37 TCU's Dixon on win over Texas

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy