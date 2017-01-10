Report from former spy links Trump to Russian hacking; Trump says it’s ‘fake news’

2:42 Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams gear up for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

0:37 TCU's Patterson on toughening team in bowl practices

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?