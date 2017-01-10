Will Trump back new effort to grant residency to immigrants who join the military?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:40 Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth