Not all cybersecurity experts believe U.S. allegations of Russian hacking

1:11 Kennedale unveils soccer state titles Pause

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:00 Model Kiersten Dolbec shares meal prep secrets (video 1 of 3)

1:59 HEB ISD high flyers soar at iFLY

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video