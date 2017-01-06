Black Tie & Boots ball kicks up its heels as one of inaugural’s hottest tickets

It’s a down-home way to celebrate the presidential inauguration every four years.
But the entertainment, ambiance, food and attendance are all so Texas-sized that the Black Tie & Boots 2017 presidential inaugural ball remains one of the hottest tickets in Washington, D.C., during inaugural week.
“I’m talking to people every day who want to find out more about it,” said U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, chairman of the Texas State Society, which is hosting the Black Tie & Boots extravaganza the night before the presidential inauguration. “It is social, and people want to say they were at the Black Tie & Boots ball.
“They don’t even have to be Texans,” he said with a chuckle. “We take all comers. At the end of the night, we will swear them all in as honorary Texans.”
Already, more than 10,000 tickets to this bipartisan ball — which is held every inauguration no matter which party wins the White House — have been sold.
“There will be good entertainment, and it will be so Texas-themed,” Williams said. “There will be a big Fort Worth theme, a big Fort Worth presence.
“This is the type of event that only Texas could pull off.”
It once was much smaller.
In fact, the tradition of the Texas State Society gathering to celebrate incoming presidents began in 1953 as a pre-inaugural cocktail party for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
It has grown through the years — swelling in 2001 and 2005, when Texan George W. Bush prepared to take office the first time and then was sworn in again.
Plenty of Texans will be at the ball this year.
The crowd is expected to include some Republicans who have landed nominations for political posts in the new administration, such as former Gov. Rick Perry, as energy secretary, and Rex Tillerson, as secretary of state.
President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have been invited and may stop by the party.
Williams said this ball gives attendees a chance to leave the rancor of the 2016 presidential election behind and move forward.
“Everything has been so divisive,” said Williams, a Republican whose district stretches from the edges of Tarrant County through Austin. “Now we can celebrate in a bipartisan way.
“It’s a Texas event. Texans have a good way of joining together and making things happen.”
Texas ties
The ball begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.
Tickets for Texas State Society members cost $275 each. Nonmembers pay $300 per ticket. Other packages — from the platinum VIP for $5,000 to the general VIP access package for $2,500 — also are available.
The high-profile event features Texas-size entertainment, with nearly 20 musical acts performing at the ball.
That includes musicians such as Jason Eady, Kevin Fowler, Bonnie Bishop and the Frontmen of Country Music, which includes country music icons Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart; and Marty Roe of Diamond Rio.
And there will be plenty of Texas-style food.
Of course, no event would be complete without guacamole, chips, salsa and queso.
But there will be so much more, including candied apple pork belly wrapped pineapple skewers, chicken quesadilla trumpets, honey sriracha chicken meatballs, lobster and sweet corn empanadas, mesquite grilled beef brochette, kale and vegetable dumplings, and Texas sheet cakes.
Colby Hale, chair of the the Black Tie & Boots Committee
“It’s the best place to be the night before the election,” said Colby Hale, chair of the the Black Tie & Boots Committee.
A sponsor dinner the night before includes dry-rubbed filet, pan-seared grouper, citrus and cilantro bacon-wrapped scallops, fried shallots, roasted poblano mashed potatoes and cactus mousse. And all the beef is being provided by Texas Tech University.
‘A new beginning’
In the past, the event has featured live animals ranging from armadillos and great horned owls from the Fort Worth Zoo to Bevo, the University of Texas longhorn.
This year’s celebration is expected to be animal-free, but organizers say the MuttNation Foundation — a group founded by singer Miranda Lambert and her mother, Bev, to end animal cruelty, neglect and homelessness — should be on site offering animal adoptions.
Through the years, the Texas ball has drawn a number of high-profile guests and performers from across the country, including Troy Aikman, Clint Black, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson, Chuck Norris, Roger Staubach, Tanya Tucker, Jamie Foxx, Mary Lou Retton and more.
While the ball is a chance to do everything from winning a new Tundra pickup to buying Lucchese cowboy boots, “we understand a new beginning is upon us,” Williams wrote in an online note to Texas State Society members.
“Our great state of Texas treasures the process by which Americans can exercise their right to cast their ballots for the next president of the United States,” he wrote.
“As such, we look forward to celebrating the outcome as one of the many momentous occasions to tip our hats and kick up our boots.”
Celebrating Texas, America
Residents from across Texas — including elected officials such as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Mansfield Mayor David Cook — will be donning boots, cowboy hats and black-tie attire to attend the popular event.
“We got our tickets very early on, just a few days after the election,” Price said.
Fort Worth’s Anne-Marie Birdwell says she can’t wait to go.
“I am looking forward to celebrating our new leadership with other Texans,” said Birdwell, director of operations for the Republican Party of Texas.
Sponsors of the ball are familiar companies, including BNSF Railway, Toyota, Allen Boots, Exxon Mobil, Pepsico, Lockheed Martin, Southwest Airlines, Allergan, AT&T, Altria, Shell, Akin Gump, Texas Instruments and Tyson.
Williams recorded a short video encouraging people to come to the ball.
“All of you need to be there,” he said. “It’s going to be a great party.
“It’s going to be a great celebration,” he said. “We are going to celebrate America. We are going to celebrate Texas.”
Anna M. Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
