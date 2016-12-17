Biden, mourners pay tribute to John Glenn, American hero

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

3:24 Highland Park Captures Fourth State Title in School History, 16-7 over Temple

2:47 Iraan cheerleaders brave pain and loss to support their team

2:04 West Orange Stark captures second-straight state title, 24-6 over Sweetwater

3:05 Refugio takes Class 2A DI title 23-20 on last second field goal

1:22 Mineola outruns Yoakum for Class 3A D1 title

1:52 Recruited by TCU, brothers Josh and Jordan Moore star for Yoakum

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title