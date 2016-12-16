Government extends healthcare deadline as record numbers sign up, Obama says

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:00 Man tries to rob Fort Worth liquor store, gets turned down

2:04 West Orange Stark captures second-straight state title, 24-6 over Sweetwater

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits