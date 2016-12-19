So should we keep the Electoral College? Poll finds voters divided

0:37 Dez Bryant says Sean Lee is an animal Pause

0:34 Dak Prescott explains Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army bucket dive

3:16 Mac Attack says Dak Has QB Controversy

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:12 Rangers Derek Holland earned the win after Saturday against Astros

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home