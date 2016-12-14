Poll: This is the issue that will define Obama’s place in history

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill Pause

0:52 Rangers Ryan Rua says visit to Cook Children's an 'eye-opener'

0:58 Last day at Day Resource Center for the Homeless

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

1:06 Dallas police tribute car to race in NASCAR AAA Texas 500 Sunday

0:35 Peek inside the new specialty Tom Thumb store off University Drive