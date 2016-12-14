The Latest: Dems say GSA says Trump must divest from hotel

The Latest on Donald Trump's transition to the presidency. (All times EST):
8:10 a.m.
Democrats on the House oversight committee say a government administrator told them that Donald Trump must divest himself of all financial interests in his Washington hotel or be in breach of his lease with the federal government.
That's according to a letter they wrote reflecting what they say is the General Service Administration's assessment. Led by Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings, the Democrats wrote that Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is the primary contact on the lease— and that presents "obvious" conflicts of interest.
The letter also says the GSA had not, as of Dec. 8, heard from the Trump Organization about how it will solve the contract issue.
Trump contracted with the GSA to redevelop the Old Post Office building as a hotel. A provision in the contract expressly prohibits any elected official from having a financial interest in the lease.
The property opened for business this fall.
6:10 a.m.
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his selection of former campaign rival Rick Perry to be the country's next secretary of energy.
In a statement early Wednesday on his decision, Trump said that Perry, a former governor of Texas, had led his state through "a sustained period of economic growth and prosperity" by developing its energy resources and infrastructure.
Trump says in his statement that his administration "is going to make sure we take advantage of our huge natural resource deposits to make America energy independent and create vast new wealth for our nation."
Perry calls it "a tremendous honor" to be chosen for Trump's Cabinet. Perry adds that he looks forward to "engaging in a conversation" about America's energy future.
3:15 a.m.
In selecting Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state, President-elect Donald Trump is making the same bet he asked voters to make on him: that a track record of business accomplishment will translate into success in government.
Indeed, Trump, the first billionaire businessman to win the White House, is broadly testing that proposition across his administration. He's tapped fast food executive Andy Puzder to lead the Labor Department, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross for Commerce, financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary and Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn as his top economic adviser.
But he's taking perhaps his biggest chance on Tillerson, pulling an executive from the rough-and-tumble world of oil production into the delicate arena of international diplomacy. If confirmed by the Senate — and his deep ties to Russia make that no sure thing — Tillerson will be at the center of discussions over the Syrian civil war, the intractable pursuit of peace in the Middle East, and potential conflicts with China.
