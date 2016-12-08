Trump will continue as executive producer of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ as president

0:19 Arrested actor Judge Reinhold tells media, 'Thanks for the exposure, guys.' Pause

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

3:25 Mac Attack's Guest Analyst Predicts Super Cowboys' Outcome

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:24 Cowboys rookies load up Salvation Army truck with presents

1:54 Eating calf fries with Grady Spears and Bud Kennedy

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?