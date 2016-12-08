Obama is rushing to Trump-proof the White House

0:32 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle disappointed in loss to Kings Pause

0:24 Location of possible kidnapping in north Fort Worth

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:44 The USS Arizona Memorial, Dec. 21, 2011

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant