Shouting match between Trump and Clinton aides shows bitter election feelings linger

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime Pause

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:14 One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Arlington

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:30 Woman swipes package from front porch in Cedar Hill

1:07 The car at the 2016 auto show that is NOT for sale

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead