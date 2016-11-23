Trump considers Ben Carson to lead housing and urban development, report says

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind Pause

1:34 Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos, what voters need to know

1:51 Clinton thanks Republican supporters, Trump says her career is all talk - Election Rewind

9:36 Titletown, TX., episode 15: The Best Defense

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?