Mark Cuban’s $10 million challenge to Donald Trump: Let’s talk

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban threw down a challenge to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday.
Sit down for an interview with him and Cuban will donate $10 million to the charity of Trump’s choice — or to Trump himself.
5) @realDonaldTrump In the inmortal words of YOU. "What do you have to lose ?"— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016
The billionaire businessman laid out the ground rules.
.1) @realDonaldTrump $10mm to the charity of YOUR choice if you let ME interview you for 4 hrs on YOUR policies and their substance.— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016
- The interview would last four hours.
- Trump can’t mention “the Clintons or discuss anything other than the details and facts” of his plans.
2) @realDonaldTrump groundrules are that you cant mention the Clintons or discuss anything other than the details and facts of yr plans and— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016
- The only people in the room would be Cuban, Trump and a broadcast crew.
- Trump could keep the money or have it donated to a charity.
Trump, who has tweeted out more than 33,000 messages, had not responded to Cuban’s deal more than an hour after the offer was made.
Earlier Friday, Trump sounded off on Cuban during an interview on the Fox Business Network after the host played a clip in which Cuban said he believes the stock market would “tank” if Trump’s economic policies were put in place.
“I know Mark and you know, the problem with Mark, he is not smart enough to understand what we’re doing,” Trump said in response. “He’s really not smart enough in my opinion to really understand what’s going on.”
Cuban initially supported Trump when the New York businessman joined the presidential race because he wasn’t a political insider.
In fact, Cuban at one point said he was open to talking about service as vice president for either Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
But Cuban eventually decided he couldn’t support Trump and endorsed Clinton in July.
At the time, Cuban said Trump scares him, and said he “went off the reservation and went bats---crazy.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments