After summit, North Korea shows Trump in new light

In this image made from video released by KRT on June 14, 2018, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiling at the media as he shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump while his sister Kim Yo Jong, left, looks on during a summit in Singapore, June 12, 2018. In the state-run media coverage of the recent summit, North Koreans are getting a new look at U.S. President Donald Trump now that his summit with leader Kim Jong Un is safely over and it’s a far cry from the “dotard” label Pyongyang slapped on him last year. (KRT via AP Video)