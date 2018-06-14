Rumors spread on social media fuel deadly India mob attacks

In this Monday, June 11, 2018 photo, Gopal Chandra Das, left and Radhika Das, parents of Nilotpal Das, who was killed in a mob attack hold his photograph during a ritual at his residence in Gauhati, India. Fueled by rumors of child kidnappers, and spread on social media, Indian mobs have killed well over a dozen people in brutal attacks since early May. Anupam Nath AP Photo