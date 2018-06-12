What Kim's suit, shoes and hairstyle tell us about him

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting on Sentosa Island in Singapore Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Kim is about 170 centimeters (5.8 feet) tall, about 20 centimeters (7.2 inches) shorter than Trump, according to media reports. But when the two stood together during Tuesday’s meeting, the difference in their heights wasn’t that noticeable. Evan Vucci AP Photo