Italy's economy minister insists abandoning euro not planned

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 filer, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, left, shares a word with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria ahead of a confidence vote on the government program, in Rome. Italy's economy minister says the new populist government isn't discussing any proposal to leave the eurozone. Minister Giovanni Tria, in an interview in Sunday's Corriere della Sera newspaper, said "not only do we not want to exit" the 19-member shared currency union, but the coalition is determined to act so conditions don't occur to "put our presence in the euro(zone) up for discussion." Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo