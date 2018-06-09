Taliban announce cease-fire over Eid holiday for 1st time

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 201, file photo, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during the integration ceremony of TAPI pipeline in Herat city, west of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban have announced a three-day cease-fire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a first for the group, following an earlier cease-fire announcement by the government. Ghani on Thursday, June 7, 2018 announced a weeklong cease-fire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday. Hamed Sarfarazi AP Photo