Scores naturalized in Lebanon where women still lack rights

FILE - In this July 27, 2011, file photo, Lebanese women married to foreigners march during a nationality campaign to demand that Lebanese mothers be able to pass the Lebanese citizenship to their children, in Beirut, Lebanon. A Lebanese presidential decree to naturalize hundreds of foreigners including Iraq's Vice President Iyad Allawi and other regional elites has ignited a row over who deserves citizenship in this tiny Mediterranean country, where one in four people is a refugee. Bilal Hussein, File AP Photo