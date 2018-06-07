As trade fears grow, US states reach out to companies

In this May 11, 2018 photo, Sakae Casting Co. President Takashi Suzuki shows samples of his company's casting products in his office in Hachioji, in the outskirts of Tokyo. President Donald Trump’s trade relations with Tokyo are testy, but Idaho gave Suzuki a warm welcome. Suzuki, whose company manufactures aluminum parts used for cooling batteries and semiconductors, first went to Silicon Valley looking for opportunities. But that was where everyone went, making for tough competition. Yuri Kageyama AP Photo