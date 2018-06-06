Jailed politician makes election speech via call to wife

FILE - In this Friday, May 4, 2018 file photo, supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), some holding pictures of the party's former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas who is currently in prison on charges of leading a terror organisation, attend a rally announcing him as a presidential candidate in Istanbul. In an unusual election campaign, Turkey's jailed pro-Kurdish politician and presidential candidate on Wednesday June 6, 2018, has delivered a speech from his prison cell via a telephone call to his wife and other family members — a video of which was later broadcast on Twitter. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo