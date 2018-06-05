The Latest: Jordan's king names new PM as protests continue

Jordanian gendarmes and Jordanian security forces are on high alert in the capital of Amman, early Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation of his embattled prime minister and reportedly tapped a leading reformer as a successor, hoping to quell the largest anti-government protests in recent years, which are also seen as a potential challenge to his two-decade-old rule. Raad al-Adayleh AP Photo